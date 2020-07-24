Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    A Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) of the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron, Air Station Fort Indiantown Gap, Penn., Air National Guard Base, uses a Type 163 laser target designator to send out target markings for aircraft participating in close air support training at Camp Grayling, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan during Northern Strike 20, July 24, 2020. Northern Strike is designed to challenge the training audience with multiple forms of convergence that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sending out Laser Marking during Northern Strike 20 [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

