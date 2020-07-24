Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities [Image 6 of 8]

    7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Maj. Charles Carroll, an Army Reserve Emergency Room Nurse from Blountville, Tennessee answers health questions during a Soldier Readiness Processing event July 23, 2020 in San Antonio. Texas. Carroll is one of the 85 skilled medical professionals that form the Army Reserve Medical Command 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force that is preparing to mobilize as part of the Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 10:43
    Photo ID: 6286038
    VIRIN: 200724-A-UJ522-574
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: BLOUNTVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities
    7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities
    7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities
    7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities
    7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities
    7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities
    7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities
    7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SRP
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Reserve
    Texas
    San Antonio
    Mesa Arizona
    Soldiers Readiness Processing
    AR-MEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    COVID-19
    Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force
    7454th UAMTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT