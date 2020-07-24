7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities

Maj. Charles Carroll, an Army Reserve Emergency Room Nurse from Blountville, Tennessee answers health questions during a Soldier Readiness Processing event July 23, 2020 in San Antonio. Texas. Carroll is one of the 85 skilled medical professionals that form the Army Reserve Medical Command 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force that is preparing to mobilize as part of the Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19.

Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: BLOUNTVILLE, TN, US