F-35 Demo Team flies for the “Wings over Warren” drive-in air show

Members of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pose with Bridger Walker, during a jet tour July 22, 2020, Cheyenne, WY. Bridger Walker gained public acclaim after the 6-year-old child jumped in the face of danger to save his sister from a dog attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

