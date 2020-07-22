Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demo Team flies for the "Wings over Warren" drive-in air show

    F-35 Demo Team flies for the “Wings over Warren” drive-in air show

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Capt. Kippun Sumner 

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    Members of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pose with Bridger Walker, during a jet tour July 22, 2020, Cheyenne, WY. Bridger Walker gained public acclaim after the 6-year-old child jumped in the face of danger to save his sister from a dog attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 18:16
    VIRIN: 200722-F-TY205-2001
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    F-35A
    F-35A Lightning II
    F35FET
    F-35 Demo Team
    F35DemoTeam

