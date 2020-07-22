F-35 Demo Team flies for the “Wings over Warren” drive-in air show

Members of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pose with Bridger Walker, during a jet tour July 22, 2020, Cheyenne, WY. Bridger Walker gained public acclaim after the 6-year-old child jumped in the face of danger to save his sister from a dog attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kip Sumner)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6285496
|VIRIN:
|200722-F-TY205-2001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
