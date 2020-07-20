Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, view a training video as part of the State of the Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 20, 2020. The 1st SBCT State of the Brigade event served as an opportunity for Col. Ike Sallee, commander, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., to address Soldiers and family members from across the brigade. Sallee discussed key training events, COVID-19 mitigation measures for the brigade's upcoming rotation to the National Training Center and other important topics of concern to the organization. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

