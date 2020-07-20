Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    State of the Brigade [Image 1 of 5]

    State of the Brigade

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, view a training video as part of the State of the Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado, July 20, 2020. The 1st SBCT State of the Brigade event served as an opportunity for Col. Ike Sallee, commander, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div., to address Soldiers and family members from across the brigade. Sallee discussed key training events, COVID-19 mitigation measures for the brigade's upcoming rotation to the National Training Center and other important topics of concern to the organization. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 18:50
    Photo ID: 6285488
    VIRIN: 200720-A-UQ561-1171
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.21 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State of the Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    State of the Brigade
    State of the Brigade
    State of the Brigade
    State of the Brigade
    State of the Brigade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    4th Infantry Division
    III Corps
    readiness
    army readiness
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team 4th Infantry Division
    Face coverings
    Army Training and Readiness during COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT