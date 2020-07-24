Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 12]

    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown July 24, 2020, where a new multi-million dollar barracks is being built at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build the barracks in September 2019. The planned completion date is currently August 2021. The planned barracks will be different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building will be four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project also is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. This is an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 18:06
    Photo ID: 6285477
    VIRIN: 200724-A-OK556-110
    Resolution: 2042x1213
    Size: 1013.38 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New barracks construction at Fort McCoy [Image 12 of 12], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy
    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy
    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy
    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy
    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy
    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy
    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy
    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy
    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy
    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy
    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy
    New barracks construction at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Essay: New barracks construction at Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    construction
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT