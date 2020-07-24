Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Guard KC-135 [Image 13 of 15]

    Air Guard KC-135

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    The sun is breaking through the fog illuminating a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Statotanker aircraft assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard on the ramp at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa unit on the morning of July 24, 2020.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    VIRIN: 200724-Z-KZ880-075
