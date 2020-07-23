CLDJ’s Commanding Officer holds First All Hands Call

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, holds first all hands call at multi-purpose facility, July 23, 2020. This is the first all hands call since the facilities closing in early March due to COVID-19 response. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables the U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

