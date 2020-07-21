Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don’t look down: 1 CMXS provides tower rescue training [Image 6 of 7]

    Don’t look down: 1 CMXS provides tower rescue training

    KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, GERMANY

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron and 86th Communications Squadron conduct tower rescue training at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, July 21, 2020. The training is crucial in ensuring the safety of Airmen performing missions on communications towers or in other similar instances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don’t look down: 1 CMXS provides tower rescue training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    communications
    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    rescue
    tower
    86th CS
    86th Airlift Wing
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    training
    air power
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    86th Communications Squadron
    1st CMXS
    1st Communications Maintenance Squadron
    World’s Best Wing

