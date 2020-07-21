Don’t look down: 1 CMXS provides tower rescue training

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron and 86th Communications Squadron conduct tower rescue training at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, July 21, 2020. The training is crucial in ensuring the safety of Airmen performing missions on communications towers or in other similar instances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

