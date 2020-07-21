U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron and 86th Communications Squadron conduct tower rescue training at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, July 21, 2020. The training is crucial in ensuring the safety of Airmen performing missions on communications towers or in other similar instances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 03:46
|Photo ID:
|6284486
|VIRIN:
|200721-F-EQ901-1239
|Resolution:
|5137x3425
|Size:
|13.49 MB
|Location:
|KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Don’t look down: 1 CMXS provides tower rescue training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Don’t look down: 1 CMXS provides tower rescue training
LEAVE A COMMENT