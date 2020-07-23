PHILIPPINE SEA (July 23, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conduct maintenance on a fueling station. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 19:15 Photo ID: 6284241 VIRIN: 200723-N-AJ005-1016 Resolution: 4756x3397 Size: 748 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Maintenance Onboard USS Mustin [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.