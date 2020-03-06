Master Sgt. Bryan Curzi, 171st Medical Group first sergeant, councils an Airman June 3, 2020, Pittsburgh, Pa. Curzi was awarded the 2020 First Sergeant of the Year award for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 15:20 Photo ID: 6283888 VIRIN: 200603-Z-OK627-1006 Resolution: 4398x3518 Size: 4.88 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PA ANG First Sergeant of the Year, by A1C Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.