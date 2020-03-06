Master Sgt. Bryan Curzi, 171st Medical Group first sergeant, councils an Airman June 3, 2020, Pittsburgh, Pa. Curzi was awarded the 2020 First Sergeant of the Year award for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 15:20
|Photo ID:
|6283888
|VIRIN:
|200603-Z-OK627-1006
|Resolution:
|4398x3518
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PA ANG First Sergeant of the Year, by A1C Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PA ANG First Sergeant of the Year
LEAVE A COMMENT