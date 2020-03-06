Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA ANG First Sergeant of the Year

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sgt. Bryan Curzi, 171st Medical Group first sergeant, councils an Airman June 3, 2020, Pittsburgh, Pa. Curzi was awarded the 2020 First Sergeant of the Year award for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

