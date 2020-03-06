PA ANG First Sergeant of the Year

Master Sgt. Bryan Curzi, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, won the 2020 First Sergeant of the Year award for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. Curzi is the first sergeant for the 171st Medical Group during his traditional drill weekends and is employed full time with the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.



Curzi enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2006 as a crew chief. He was looking for an opportunity to serve his country while maintaining the strong ties he had established in the community; the 171st was the perfect fit.



So far, in his 14 year career Curzi has deployed six times in support of U.S. Central Command and has participated in several security missions in the Indo-Pacific region. He has taken great pride in wearing the uniform since day one. One of his biggest motivators is the camaraderie he feels with his fellow guardsmen.



“Serving alongside my colleagues, though both rewarding and challenging at times makes it all worthwhile,” said Curzi.



What started out as a way to meet Air Force fitness standards turned into a hobby over the years. Being very involved in sports during high school, Curzi constantly looks for new ways to challenge himself. He started lifting weights during technical training and eventually grew an interest in bodybuilding.



Curzi always strives to do the best he can, from making a positive impact on Airmen’s lives to placing second in the Pittsburgh ProAM bodybuilder competition. Though he doesn't take all the credit, he says his wife is the real rockstar. With two young children at home he considers family his first priority.

