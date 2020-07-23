200723-N-ML137-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 23, 2020) Aviation Ordnancemen rebuild a training bomb in an ordnance magazine aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 15:10
|Photo ID:
|6283868
|VIRIN:
|200723-N-ML137-1021
|Resolution:
|6976x4656
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations, by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
