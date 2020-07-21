Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rear Adm. Brad Cooper Visits USS Arlington [Image 2 of 2]

    Rear Adm. Brad Cooper Visits USS Arlington

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK (July 21, 2020) – Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic, takes of his SCBA after a firefighting drill aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24). Cooper’s visit was to observe and participate in a firefighting and damage control drill aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 11:29
    Photo ID: 6283523
    VIRIN: 200721-N-NU634-086
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Brad Cooper Visits USS Arlington [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Brad Cooper Visits USS Arlington
    Rear Adm. Brad Cooper Visits USS Arlington

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Firefighting
    Readiness
    SURFLANT
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT