NORFOLK (July 21, 2020) – Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic, takes of his SCBA after a firefighting drill aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24). Cooper’s visit was to observe and participate in a firefighting and damage control drill aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 11:29
|Photo ID:
|6283523
|VIRIN:
|200721-N-NU634-086
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Brad Cooper Visits USS Arlington [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
