Rear Adm. Brad Cooper Visits USS Arlington

NORFOLK (July 21, 2020) – Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic, takes of his SCBA after a firefighting drill aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24). Cooper’s visit was to observe and participate in a firefighting and damage control drill aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney/RELEASED)

