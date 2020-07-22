Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th SW: conquering airspace to mastering space

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    The 50th Space Wing has a rich history that started in the skies and dates back to 1949. Today, the wing is organized into four groups, the 50th and 750th Operations Groups, the 50th Network Operations Group and the 50th Mission Support Group, including 16 Geographically Separated Units across the world. Through the 50th SW and its GSUs, the wing enables command and control of more than 190 satellites, to include commercial, Department of Defense and civil assets. The wing will deactivate Friday, July 24th upon the stand-up of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

