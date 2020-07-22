50th SW: conquering airspace to mastering space

The 50th Space Wing has a rich history that started in the skies and dates back to 1949. Today, the wing is organized into four groups, the 50th and 750th Operations Groups, the 50th Network Operations Group and the 50th Mission Support Group, including 16 Geographically Separated Units across the world. Through the 50th SW and its GSUs, the wing enables command and control of more than 190 satellites, to include commercial, Department of Defense and civil assets. The wing will deactivate Friday, July 24th upon the stand-up of the Peterson-Schriever Garrison. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

