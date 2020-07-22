Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands On Deck [Image 1 of 7]

    All Hands On Deck

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Spc. Audrequez Evans 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion 4th Infantry Regiment, administer COVID-19 tests to Romanian soldiers before Saber Junction 20 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, July 22, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Audrequez Evans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 05:55
    Photo ID: 6283149
    VIRIN: 200722-A-AR772-168
    Resolution: 4813x3209
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands On Deck [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Audrequez Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All Hands On Deck
    Just A Little To The Left
    Verifying Details
    A Little To The Right
    All Good
    Tilt Back A Little
    And Here It Goes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Romania
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    Audrequez Evans
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT