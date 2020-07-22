U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion 4th Infantry Regiment, administer COVID-19 tests to Romanian soldiers before Saber Junction 20 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, July 22, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Audrequez Evans)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 05:55 Photo ID: 6283149 VIRIN: 200722-A-AR772-168 Resolution: 4813x3209 Size: 1.22 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All Hands On Deck [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Audrequez Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.