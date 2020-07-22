Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW, 352d SOW integrate with US assets over Black Sea [Image 6 of 6]

    100th ARW, 352d SOW integrate with US assets over Black Sea

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing takes off from RAF Mildenhall, England, July 22, 2020. The aircraft integrated with Air Force and Navy assets over the Black Sea, demonstrating U.S. forces’ commitment to allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 03:58
    Photo ID: 6283096
    VIRIN: 200722-F-PZ401-1158
    Resolution: 6551x4372
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW, 352d SOW integrate with US assets over Black Sea [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

