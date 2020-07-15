An F-35A Lightning II flies a joint-combat mission with coalition partners on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, over Southwest Asia. U.S. and coalition partnerships are vital to ensuring deterrence and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 01:39
|Photo ID:
|6282945
|VIRIN:
|200715-F-OS175-001
|Resolution:
|2160x2617
|Size:
|678.39 KB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coalition partners fly joint-combat missions over Southwest Asia [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Melissa Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coalition partners fly joint-combat missions over Southwest Asia
LEAVE A COMMENT