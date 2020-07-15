Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition partners fly joint-combat missions over Southwest Asia

    Coalition partners fly joint-combat missions over Southwest Asia

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A Lightning II flies a joint-combat mission with coalition partners on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, over Southwest Asia. U.S. and coalition partnerships are vital to ensuring deterrence and stability of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition partners fly joint-combat missions over Southwest Asia [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Melissa Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

