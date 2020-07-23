SASEBO, Japan (July 23, 2020) Jillian Ng, a librarian at Sasebo Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Library, records Eriko Kawahara, the intercultural relations specialist at Fleet and Family Support Center Sasebo, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 23, 2020. Kawahara is recording an online origami instructional video to replace previous in-person origami classes for families and children stationed in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 00:13 Photo ID: 6282934 VIRIN: 200723-N-SD711-0002 Resolution: 6832x3843 Size: 577.27 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS MWR Library Hosts Online Origami [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.