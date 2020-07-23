Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAS MWR Library Hosts Online Origami [Image 1 of 2]

    CFAS MWR Library Hosts Online Origami

    JAPAN

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 23, 2020) Jillian Ng, a librarian at Sasebo Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Library, records Eriko Kawahara, the intercultural relations specialist at Fleet and Family Support Center Sasebo, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 23, 2020. Kawahara is recording an online origami instructional video to replace previous in-person origami classes for families and children stationed in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 00:13
    Photo ID: 6282934
    VIRIN: 200723-N-SD711-0002
    Resolution: 6832x3843
    Size: 577.27 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS MWR Library Hosts Online Origami [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS MWR Library Hosts Online Origami
    CFAS MWR Library Hosts Online Origami

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cfas
    origami
    library
    mwr

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT