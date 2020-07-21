Sailors take part in fire fighting drills

200721-N-GR168-1042 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 21, 2020) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) do buddy checks during damage control training in the well deck aboard New York, July 21, 2020. New York is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

