CFAY HELIPORT SUPPORTS FDNF

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 22, 2020) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter lands at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Heliport to pick up repair parts for one of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) assets based at Yokosuka. For 75 years, CFAY provides, maintains, and operates base facilities and services in support of U.S. 7th Fleet's Forward Deployed Naval Forces, 71 tenant commands, 27,000 military and civilian personnel and their families.

