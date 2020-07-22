Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY HELIPORT SUPPORTS FDNF [Image 3 of 5]

    CFAY HELIPORT SUPPORTS FDNF

    JAPAN

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 22, 2020) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter lands at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Heliport to pick up repair parts for one of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) assets based at Yokosuka. For 75 years, CFAY provides, maintains, and operates base facilities and services in support of U.S. 7th Fleet's Forward Deployed Naval Forces, 71 tenant commands, 27,000 military and civilian personnel and their families.

    #CFAY75

