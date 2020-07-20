Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.20.2020

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200720-N-N3764-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 20, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) provided aid to mariners aboard a distressed Ecuadorian fishing vessel July 20, 2020. Nitze deployed its rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB), and provided water, food and warm meals for the crew. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William Fong/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    200720-N-N3764-0001
    RHIB
    USS Nitze
    DDG 94
    U.S. Southern Command
    JIATF-S
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

