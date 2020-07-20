200720-N-N3764-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 20, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) provided aid to mariners aboard a distressed Ecuadorian fishing vessel July 20, 2020. Nitze deployed its rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB), and provided water, food and warm meals for the crew. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign William Fong/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 18:26 Photo ID: 6282687 VIRIN: 200720-N-N3764-010 Resolution: 5051x3367 Size: 2.03 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200720-N-N3764-0001 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.