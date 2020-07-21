Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Return [Image 3 of 10]

    The Return

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Captain Derek Sanborn, a pilot with the 187 Airlift Squardron, reunites his wife and kids after a deployment on July 21, 2020 at the Wyoming Air National Guard base, Cheyenne Wyo. The deployment varied in lengths for members and was to an undisclosed location. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon Alderman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 16:47
    Photo ID: 6282584
    VIRIN: 200721-Z-QG327-0376
    Resolution: 5000x3328
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Return [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jonathon Alderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Return
    The Return
    The Return
    The Return
    The Return
    The Return
    The Return
    The Return
    The Return
    The Return

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    airmen
    Air National Guard
    Guard
    return
    deploy
    ANG
    C-130H
    AF
    Air Force
    airman
    C-130
    deployment
    Wyoming Air National Guard
    Guardsman
    WYANG
    153AW
    knowyourmil
    153d Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT