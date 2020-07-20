Close Air Support at Northern Strike 20

An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 107th Fighter Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., fires its primary weapon, the 30-millimeter GAU-8 Gatling Gun, during Northern Strike 20 at Grayling Aerial Gunnery Range in Waters, Mich., Jul. 20, 2020.



Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that provides readiness building opportunities for units from all services to achieve or sustain proficiency in conducting mission command, air, sea, and ground maneuver integration, and the synchronization of fires in a joint, multinational, decisive-action environment (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa/released).

