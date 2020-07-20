Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Close Air Support at Northern Strike 20 [Image 1 of 2]

    Close Air Support at Northern Strike 20

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 107th Fighter Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., fires its primary weapon, the 30-millimeter GAU-8 Gatling Gun, during Northern Strike 20 at Grayling Aerial Gunnery Range in Waters, Mich., Jul. 20, 2020.

    Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise that provides readiness building opportunities for units from all services to achieve or sustain proficiency in conducting mission command, air, sea, and ground maneuver integration, and the synchronization of fires in a joint, multinational, decisive-action environment (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa/released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 16:56
    Photo ID: 6282580
    VIRIN: 200720-Z-EZ686-0310
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close Air Support at Northern Strike 20 [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

