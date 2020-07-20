Master Sgt. Patrick Coyne, 914th Security Forces Squadron, presents Denise Bugaj, Depew Am Vets, with a U.S. flag that was flown over Southwest Asia at the request of deployed 914th SFS member Master Sgt. Aleksander Wojciechowicz. Village of Depew Trustee Audrey Hamernik (pictured right) has been coordinating with community groups and individuals since February to distribute more than 90 care packages to deployed members of the 914th SFS. Staff Sgt. Samuel Christian, 914 SFS, also participated in the flag presentation ceremony which was a way to publicly recognize and thank the many organizations and residents for their support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6282196
|VIRIN:
|200720-F-GU829-0044
|Resolution:
|4756x3675
|Size:
|12.35 MB
|Location:
|DEPEW, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Niagara Airmen present flags in appreciation of community support [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Kevin Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
