    510th FS F-16s takeoff for Black Sea Ops [Image 4 of 4]

    510th FS F-16s takeoff for Black Sea Ops

    AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, ITALY

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 22, 2020. The F-16 enabled operations in the Black Sea, which demonstrates U.S. forces commitment to our allies and partners in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th FS F-16s takeoff for Black Sea Ops [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    31st Fighter Wing
    USAFE
    Fighting Falcon
    Aviano
    31 FW

