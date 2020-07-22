510th FS F-16s takeoff for Black Sea Ops

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off from Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 22, 2020. The F-16 enabled operations in the Black Sea, which demonstrates U.S. forces commitment to our allies and partners in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

