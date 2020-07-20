Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    387th AES change of command [Image 2 of 2]

    387th AES change of command

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Col. John Borowski, 387th Air Expeditionary Group commander, left, passes the ceremonial guidon to Lt. Col. James Pike, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron incoming commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 20, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition dating back to July 3, 1775, and today symbolizes the passing of responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

