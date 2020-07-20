387th AES change of command

Col. John Borowski, 387th Air Expeditionary Group commander, left, passes the ceremonial guidon to Lt. Col. James Pike, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron incoming commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 20, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition dating back to July 3, 1775, and today symbolizes the passing of responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

