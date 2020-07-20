Col. John Borowski, 387th Air Expeditionary Group commander, left, passes the ceremonial guidon to Lt. Col. James Pike, 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron incoming commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 20, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition dating back to July 3, 1775, and today symbolizes the passing of responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 06:31
|Photo ID:
|6281855
|VIRIN:
|200720-F-XK019-1013
|Resolution:
|2515x1796
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 387th AES change of command [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT