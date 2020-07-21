Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sea Breeze 2020 Vice Adm. Black Day 2 quote [Image 1 of 2]

    Sea Breeze 2020 Vice Adm. Black Day 2 quote

    ITALY

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    Graphic for Sea Breeze 2020. Sea Breeze is a U.S. and Ukraine co-hosted multinational maritime exercise held in the Black Sea and is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region. (U.S. Navy Illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrea Rumple)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 05:56
    Photo ID: 6281847
    VIRIN: 200721-N-CJ510-0001
    Resolution: 2436x1125
    Size: 239.49 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Breeze 2020 Vice Adm. Black Day 2 quote [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea Breeze 2020 Vice Adm. Black Day 2 quote
    Sea Breeze 2020 Vice Adm. Black quote Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Exercise Sea Breeze
    SEABREEZE2020
    BREEZE2020
    BREEZE 2020
    Sea Breeze 2020
    SEABREEZE 2020
    SB20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT