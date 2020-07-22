Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Consulate Visits CFAS [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Consulate Visits CFAS

    JAPAN

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 22, 2020) Chief Navy Career Counselor Anita J. Felix, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) swears an oath in front of Andrew Staples, consul for the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, to verify all information provided is true onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 22, 2020. Staples is part of an outreach program which enables Sailors and their families to complete their passport and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad requirements without traveling to the consulate in person. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 01:42
    VIRIN: 200722-N-SD711-0002
    Resolution: 6381x4558
    Size: 653.93 KB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Consulate Visits CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Consulate Visits CFAS
    TAGS

    cfas
    passport
    consulate
    fukuoka

