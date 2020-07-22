SASEBO, Japan (July 22, 2020) Chief Navy Career Counselor Anita J. Felix, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) swears an oath in front of Andrew Staples, consul for the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, to verify all information provided is true onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 22, 2020. Staples is part of an outreach program which enables Sailors and their families to complete their passport and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad requirements without traveling to the consulate in person. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 01:42 Photo ID: 6281768 VIRIN: 200722-N-SD711-0002 Resolution: 6381x4558 Size: 653.93 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Consulate Visits CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.