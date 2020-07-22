U.S. Consulate Visits CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (July 22, 2020) Chief Navy Career Counselor Anita J. Felix, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) swears an oath in front of Andrew Staples, consul for the U.S. Consulate Fukuoka, to verify all information provided is true onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 22, 2020. Staples is part of an outreach program which enables Sailors and their families to complete their passport and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad requirements without traveling to the consulate in person. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)
