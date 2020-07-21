FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA ASSISTS WITH PHOTO REQUESTS

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 21, 2020) －Yeoman 2nd Class Armand Wynne Garcia attached to Naval Hospital Yokosuka Dental Clinic poses for an official portrait photo in the studio of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Public Affairs office, as a photographer gives instructions for a pose. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

