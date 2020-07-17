Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Forge 20 Night Air Assault [Image 11 of 14]

    Lightning Forge 20 Night Air Assault

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation, 25th Infantry Division and 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted Air Assault operations training in total darkness to accomplish their mission during exercise Lightning Forge 2020 at Oahu, Hawaii July 17, 2020.
    Lightning Forge is an annual brigade-level training exercise that prepares units for a deployment certification exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

