    GREYWOLF Brigade First to Receive New Abrams Tanks [Image 7 of 7]

    GREYWOLF Brigade First to Receive New Abrams Tanks

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (3ABCT), 1st Cavalry Division, stage the first set of new M1A2C (SEP v.3) Abrams Tanks at Fort Hood, Texas, July 21, 2020. The modernization of the Greywolf brigade, with the addition of receiving the new Abrams tanks, makes 3ABCT the most lethal and agile armored brigade in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 19:39
    Photo ID: 6281601
    VIRIN: 200721-A-BT735-440
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GREYWOLF Brigade First to Receive New Abrams Tanks [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GREYWOLF Brigade First to Receive New Abrams Tanks

    TAGS

    Tanks
    Greywolf
    Abrams
    First Team
    3ABCT
    M1A2C

