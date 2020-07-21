Gen. Edward Daly, left, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gene Canada, right, USASAC's former command sergeant major, listen to a Legion of Merit awards citation at a retirement ceremony honoring Canada’s 33 years of military service to our nation. Canada served as the third command sergeant major in USASAC's 55-year history, and earlier in the day turned over responsibility for the command to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Rice. (Photo by Terri Stover, USASAC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 15:49
|Photo ID:
|6281403
|VIRIN:
|200717-A-IK167-001
|Resolution:
|1920x1440
|Size:
|677.75 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Retirement Ceremony for USASAC CSM Gene Canada, by Terri Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT