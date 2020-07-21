Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Retirement Ceremony for USASAC CSM Gene Canada

    Retirement Ceremony for USASAC CSM Gene Canada

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Terri Stover 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Gen. Edward Daly, left, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gene Canada, right, USASAC's former command sergeant major, listen to a Legion of Merit awards citation at a retirement ceremony honoring Canada’s 33 years of military service to our nation. Canada served as the third command sergeant major in USASAC's 55-year history, and earlier in the day turned over responsibility for the command to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Rice. (Photo by Terri Stover, USASAC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 15:49
    Photo ID: 6281403
    VIRIN: 200717-A-IK167-001
    Resolution: 1920x1440
    Size: 677.75 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony for USASAC CSM Gene Canada, by Terri Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    retirement ceremony
    Army Materiel Command
    USASAC
    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command
    Command Sgt. Maj. Gene Canada
    Gen. Edward Daly
    Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Rice
    Terri Stover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT