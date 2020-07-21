Gen. Edward Daly, left, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gene Canada, right, USASAC's former command sergeant major, listen to a Legion of Merit awards citation at a retirement ceremony honoring Canada’s 33 years of military service to our nation. Canada served as the third command sergeant major in USASAC's 55-year history, and earlier in the day turned over responsibility for the command to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Rice. (Photo by Terri Stover, USASAC Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 07.21.2020
This work, Retirement Ceremony for USASAC CSM Gene Canada, by Terri Stover