The eyes have it for optician support... Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cruz Gabriela Gallardo, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton's Optometry Clinic and Optical Support Unit leading petty officer ensures their top priority of providing direct support to the fleet - including units based at Joint Base Lewis McChord - remains constant during the current pandemic outbreak. The El Paso, Texas, native is also actively involved in her command helping to lead and develop junior Sailors, volunteering to assist with such collateral duties as Drug Education for Youth (DEFY) mentor for local youths and Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examiner (SAMFE) assistant (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 15:28 Photo ID: 6281393 VIRIN: 200721-N-HU933-022 Resolution: 4004x3504 Size: 2.09 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cruz Gabriela Gallardo, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.