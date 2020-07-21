Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cruz Gabriela Gallardo, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton [Image 2 of 2]

    I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cruz Gabriela Gallardo, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    The eyes have it for optician support... Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cruz Gabriela Gallardo, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton's Optometry Clinic and Optical Support Unit leading petty officer ensures their top priority of providing direct support to the fleet - including units based at Joint Base Lewis McChord - remains constant during the current pandemic outbreak. The El Paso, Texas, native is also actively involved in her command helping to lead and develop junior Sailors, volunteering to assist with such collateral duties as Drug Education for Youth (DEFY) mentor for local youths and Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examiner (SAMFE) assistant (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 15:28
    VIRIN: 200721-N-HU933-022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Cruz Gabriela Gallardo, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    optician
    nhb
    nmrtc bremerton
    pandemic outbreak

