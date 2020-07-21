Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company PT [Image 1 of 6]

    Fox Company PT

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in a physical training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 21, 2020. Physical training is an important part of every Marine’s life, and it all starts in Recruit Training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 12:47
    Photo ID: 6281213
    VIRIN: 200721-M-VX661-1044
    Resolution: 4593x3062
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company PT [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

