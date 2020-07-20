Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200720-N-ZC358-1080 [Image 7 of 7]

    200720-N-ZC358-1080

    CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jess Gray 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    200720-N-ZC358-1080 CAMBRIDGE, England (July 20, 2020) Staff Sergeant Christopher Carter, a loadmaster assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performs pre-flight checks on life support equipment prior to a functional check flight (FCF). This FCF is part of a series of scheduled maintenance tests that will be completed prior to the team’s transatlantic flight back to the United States. The C-130J model will provide improved logistics support and eventually join the Blue Angels demonstration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jess Gray/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 12:36
    Photo ID: 6281210
    VIRIN: 200720-N-ZC358-1080
    Resolution: 4420x2388
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: CAMBRIDGE, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200720-N-ZC358-1080 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jess Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

