200720-N-ZC358-1080 CAMBRIDGE, England (July 20, 2020) Staff Sergeant Christopher Carter, a loadmaster assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performs pre-flight checks on life support equipment prior to a functional check flight (FCF). This FCF is part of a series of scheduled maintenance tests that will be completed prior to the team’s transatlantic flight back to the United States. The C-130J model will provide improved logistics support and eventually join the Blue Angels demonstration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jess Gray/Released)

