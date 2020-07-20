200720-N-ZC358-1080 CAMBRIDGE, England (July 20, 2020) Staff Sergeant Christopher Carter, a loadmaster assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performs pre-flight checks on life support equipment prior to a functional check flight (FCF). This FCF is part of a series of scheduled maintenance tests that will be completed prior to the team’s transatlantic flight back to the United States. The C-130J model will provide improved logistics support and eventually join the Blue Angels demonstration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jess Gray/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 12:36
|Photo ID:
|6281210
|VIRIN:
|200720-N-ZC358-1080
|Resolution:
|4420x2388
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|CAMBRIDGE, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200720-N-ZC358-1080 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jess Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
