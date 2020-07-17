Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PSNS & IMF Commander visits TRFB [Image 1 of 3]

    PSNS &amp; IMF Commander visits TRFB

    BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Ann Marie Schult-Slosser 

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    200717-N-SC160-010 – Bangor, Wash. – Commander, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility Capt. Dianna Wolfson (right) talks with Trident Refit Facility, Bangor (TRFB) Commanding Officer Capt. Robert Figgs (left) and TRFB Repair Officer Cmdr. Darrin Barber (center) during her first tour of the TRFB Delta Pier, July 17.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 10:41
    Photo ID: 6281083
    VIRIN: 200717-N-SC160-010
    Resolution: 2432x3648
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: BANGOR, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSNS & IMF Commander visits TRFB [Image 3 of 3], by Ann Marie Schult-Slosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PSNS &amp; IMF Commander visits TRFB
    PSNS &amp; IMF Commander visits TRFB
    PSNS &amp; IMF CO visits TRFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SSBN
    PSNS & IMF
    Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility
    Trident Refit Facilty Bangor
    TRFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT