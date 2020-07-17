Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82 Combat Aviation Brigade Family Readiness Group Learn Flight Simulations [Image 7 of 7]

    82 Combat Aviation Brigade Family Readiness Group Learn Flight Simulations

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Whitlow 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division spouses receive instruction on one of the CAB’s night optic devices at Fort Bragg, N.C., on July 17, 2020. The training was part of a spouse orientation event organized by the 82nd CAB’s family readiness group. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rob Whitlow)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82 Combat Aviation Brigade Family Readiness Group Learn Flight Simulations [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Robert Whitlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CAB
    Simulator
    Flight
    Airborne

