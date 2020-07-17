82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division spouses receive instruction on one of the CAB’s night optic devices at Fort Bragg, N.C., on July 17, 2020. The training was part of a spouse orientation event organized by the 82nd CAB’s family readiness group. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rob Whitlow)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 10:39
|Photo ID:
|6281074
|VIRIN:
|200717-A-EJ954-234
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82 Combat Aviation Brigade Family Readiness Group Learn Flight Simulations [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Robert Whitlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT