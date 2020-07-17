82 Combat Aviation Brigade Family Readiness Group Learn Flight Simulations

An 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division spouse, receives instruction on one of the CAB’s flight simulators at Fort Bragg, N.C., on July 17, 2020. The training was part of a spouse orientation event organized by the 82nd CAB’s family readiness group. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rob Whitlow)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 10:39
|Photo ID:
|6281072
|VIRIN:
|200717-A-EJ954-194
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
