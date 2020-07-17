An 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division spouse, receives instruction on one of the CAB’s flight simulators at Fort Bragg, N.C., on July 17, 2020. The training was part of a spouse orientation event organized by the 82nd CAB’s family readiness group. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rob Whitlow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 07.21.2020 10:39 Photo ID: 6281072 VIRIN: 200717-A-EJ954-194 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.18 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82 Combat Aviation Brigade Family Readiness Group Learn Flight Simulations [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Robert Whitlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.