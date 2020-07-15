SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 15, 2020) – The Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) transfers fuel and supplies to the Arleigh Burke-Class destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during an underway replenishment. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2020 02:16
|Photo ID:
|6280840
|VIRIN:
|200715-N-UA460-0006
|Resolution:
|2637x1884
|Size:
|910.17 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducst Underway Replenishment with USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT