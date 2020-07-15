Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducst Underway Replenishment with USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) [Image 3 of 3]

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducst Underway Replenishment with USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 15, 2020) – The Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) transfers fuel and supplies to the Arleigh Burke-Class destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during an underway replenishment. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.21.2020 02:16
    Photo ID: 6280840
    VIRIN: 200715-N-UA460-0006
    Resolution: 2637x1884
    Size: 910.17 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducst Underway Replenishment with USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducst Underway Replenishment with USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducst Underway Replenishment with USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)
    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducst Underway Replenishment with USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RAS
    UNREP
    MSC
    Tippecanoe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT