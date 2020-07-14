Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    88th Medical Group Change of Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Lyons, assumes command of the 88th Medical Group from Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, July 14, 2020. Col. Lyons replaced Col. Michael Foutch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

