U.S. Air Force Col. Christian Lyons, assumes command of the 88th Medical Group from Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, July 14, 2020. Col. Lyons replaced Col. Michael Foutch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2020 09:38
|Photo ID:
|6275556
|VIRIN:
|200714-F-AV193-1027
|Resolution:
|4900x3271
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 88th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT