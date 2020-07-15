Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training [Image 1 of 10]

    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Katie Cox 

    Commander Task Force 68

    200715-N-CE622-0178

    ROTA, Spain (July 15, 2020) – Lance Cpl. Shaun Deoliveira assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR), part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force (CTF) 68, fires an M4 automatic rifle at a target, as part of live fire training, on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 15, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 08:54
    Photo ID: 6275516
    VIRIN: 200715-N-CE622-0178
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 9.62 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Katie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training
    U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Security
    Africa
    U.S.
    FAST
    Anti-terrorism
    Force
    United States
    Team
    USMC
    Fleet
    C6F
    Europe
    Forces
    Task
    6th
    Sixth
    Navy
    USN
    Marines
    Commander
    CTF
    68
    FASTEUR
    4MCDREC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT