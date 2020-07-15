U.S. Marines Conduct Live Fire Training

200715-N-CE622-0178



ROTA, Spain (July 15, 2020) – Lance Cpl. Shaun Deoliveira assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR), part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force (CTF) 68, fires an M4 automatic rifle at a target, as part of live fire training, on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 15, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Katie Cox/Released)

Date Taken: 07.15.2020