    Child Development Center Reopens [Image 2 of 2]

    Child Development Center Reopens

    ITALY

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Upon the Child Development Center reopening, the CYS team works together to make sure they can maintain a safe and work environment on July 13, 2020.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 07:07
    Photo ID: 6275473
    VIRIN: 200713-A-DR527-112
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Child Development Center Reopens [Image 2 of 2], by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

