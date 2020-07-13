SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) Lt. Matthew Wellens, assigned to the "Merlins" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, flies an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to support aerial firefighting operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Chris Kimbrough)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 00:38 Photo ID: 6275350 VIRIN: 200713-N-VT949-1014 Resolution: 2918x2084 Size: 1.66 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard, by LT Joseph Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.