Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Kendrick 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) Lt. Matthew Wellens, assigned to the "Merlins" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, flies an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter to support aerial firefighting operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Chris Kimbrough)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 00:38
    Photo ID: 6275350
    VIRIN: 200713-N-VT949-1014
    Resolution: 2918x2084
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard, by LT Joseph Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fire
    San Diego
    Bonhomme Richard
    LHD 6
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailors
    Firefighting
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    U.S. Navy
    LHD
    BHR
    Federal Fire Fighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT