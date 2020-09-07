Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEAT Drills [Image 16 of 18]

    HEAT Drills

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Soldiers ran safe and efficient Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer (HEAT) drills at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. This training allows our Soldiers to maintain readiness and conduct drills that tests real-life emergency situations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 15:48
    Photo ID: 6274845
    VIRIN: 200709-A-XP872-759
    Resolution: 5886x3924
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEAT Drills [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Humvee
    masks
    Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer
    roll over training
    25ID
    25CAB
    COVID19
    HEAT Drills

