U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis Ebitz (right), commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station New River, welcomes Maj. Gen. Edward D. Banta (left), commanding general, Marine Corps Installations Command, to MCAS New River, July 13, 2020. Banta visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River to receive an update on military construction from installation leaders and view hurricane related repairs to facilities and family housing currently in progress. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Breanna Weisenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 14:28 Photo ID: 6274618 VIRIN: 200713-M-UA621-0078 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 10.78 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Edward Banta visits Camp Lejeune, New River. [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Breanna Weisenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.