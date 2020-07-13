Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Gen. Edward Banta visits Camp Lejeune, New River. [Image 2 of 2]

    Maj. Gen. Edward Banta visits Camp Lejeune, New River.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Breanna Weisenberger 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis Ebitz (right), commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station New River, welcomes Maj. Gen. Edward D. Banta (left), commanding general, Marine Corps Installations Command, to MCAS New River, July 13, 2020. Banta visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River to receive an update on military construction from installation leaders and view hurricane related repairs to facilities and family housing currently in progress. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Breanna Weisenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 14:28
    Photo ID: 6274618
    VIRIN: 200713-M-UA621-0078
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 10.78 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Edward Banta visits Camp Lejeune, New River. [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Breanna Weisenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Edward Banta visits Camp Lejeune, New River.
    Maj. Gen. Edward Banta visits Camp Lejeune, New River.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    energy
    Camp Lejeune
    public works
    installations
    MILCON
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy
    military construction
    hurricane recovery
    Hurricane Florence
    MCICOMM
    MCAS New River
    installations logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT