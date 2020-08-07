Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Legion Pod achieves major milestones [Image 8 of 9]

    Legion Pod achieves major milestones

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    53d Wing

    An F-15C Eagle from the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron on the ramp prior to launching an AIM-9X missile using the Legion Pod. (U.S. Air Force photo by TSgt John McRell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 12:26
    Photo ID: 6274542
    VIRIN: 200708-F-VG448-144
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legion Pod achieves major milestones [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Legion Pod achieves major milestones
    Legion Pod achieves major milestones
    Legion Pod achieves major milestones
    Legion Pod achieves major milestones
    Legion Pod achieves major milestones
    Legion Pod achieves major milestones
    Legion Pod achieves major milestones
    Legion Pod achieves major milestones
    Legion Pod achieves major milestones

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    f-15c
    53 wg
    legion pod

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT