    ABE2 Ivan Moreno inspects E-28 Emergency Arresting Gear component [Image 2 of 2]

    ABE2 Ivan Moreno inspects E-28 Emergency Arresting Gear component

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    200708-N-WO852-002e
    ABE2 Ivan Moreno inspects an overhalued engine for the E-28 Emergency Arresting Gear. The arresting gear is used in shore installations to arrest tail-hhok equipped aircraft in emergency situations. Moreno, from Tyler, Texas, is assistant lead petty officer in NAS Kingsville, Texas, field support.
    In June,Moreno was named Navy Region Southeast Shore Based Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ABE) Technician of the Year for 2020 and is competing for the honor at Commander, Navy Installations Command.

    ABE2 Ivan Moreno, Navy Region Southeast Shore Based Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ABE) Technician of the Year
    ABE2 Ivan Moreno inspects E-28 Emergency Arresting Gear component

