ABE2 Ivan Moreno inspects E-28 Emergency Arresting Gear component

ABE2 Ivan Moreno inspects an overhalued engine for the E-28 Emergency Arresting Gear. The arresting gear is used in shore installations to arrest tail-hhok equipped aircraft in emergency situations. Moreno, from Tyler, Texas, is assistant lead petty officer in NAS Kingsville, Texas, field support.

In June,Moreno was named Navy Region Southeast Shore Based Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ABE) Technician of the Year for 2020 and is competing for the honor at Commander, Navy Installations Command.

Date Taken: 07.08.2020
Location: TX, US