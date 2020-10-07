Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Soldiers screen for COVID-19 at NTC [Image 6 of 6]

    Minnesota Soldiers screen for COVID-19 at NTC

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper  

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard’s 204th Area Support Medical Company, 347th Regional Support Group screen incoming Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division and other National Guard units for COVID-19 symptoms as they arrive for their rotation at the National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California on July 10, 2020.

    Soldiers attending NTC have undergone a deliberate process to prevent the spread of the coronavirus including screening, testing and isolation in their home state prior to departure and daily symptom and temperature checks while training.

    The Brooklyn Park-based 347th Regional Support Group’s mission is to deploy and provide life support, and command and control of base operations. The unit’s responsibilities include leading the reception, staging, onward movement and integration of supporting forces, managing facilities, and providing administrative, medical and logistical support for troop services on a base camp. The brigade’s ten companies provide support for units during homeland security, homeland defense and other civil support missions. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

