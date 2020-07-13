USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fire

SAN DIEGO (July 13, 2020) - Sailors rest after firefighting on the morning of July 13 aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pierside at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Lily Gebauer/Released)

