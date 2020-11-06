The Fort McCoy History Center, located in the installation's Commemorative Area, is shown June 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The center is home to artifacts covering more than 100 years of history at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 11:46
|Photo ID:
|6272934
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-OK556-944
|Resolution:
|3537x2653
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy History Center [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
