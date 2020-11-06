Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy History Center [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort McCoy History Center

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Fort McCoy History Center, located in the installation's Commemorative Area, is shown June 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The center is home to artifacts covering more than 100 years of history at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 11:46
    Photo ID: 6272934
    VIRIN: 200611-A-OK556-944
    Resolution: 3537x2653
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy History Center [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy History Center
    Fort McCoy Historical Buildings

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    History Center

